Mother Stabbed to Death by Afghan Asylum Seeker for Converting to Christianity

An Afghan asylum seeker was arrested in Germany after he stabbed to death a fellow refugee woman in front of her two young children. The incident happened 6:45 p.m. on Apr. 29 outside a busy supermarket in Prien am Chiemsee, a town in the German state of Bavaria.

Reuters/Alexandros AvramidisAn Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016.

Before the attack, the suspect was seen sitting on a bench across the supermarket entrance, apparently waiting for the victim. When she emerged, he shouted something in his native tongue, stabbed the hapless woman in the head and slit her throat in front of her two children, aged five and 11.

Passersby, including an off-duty policewoman, restrained the 29-year-old attacker and took him to a psychiatric institution while the victim, aged 38, was brought to the hospital but died eventually. Authorities didn't release the names of both the suspect and the woman except to say that both were Afghan refugees.

Investigators are certain the two migrants knew each other. The woman arrived in Germany 2011 and her attacker on 2013. "Prien is a village and one can assume that asylum seekers of one nationality must know each other," a police source said. They also learned that the perpetrator had made threats to the victim for converting to Christianity.

Apostasy is an offense in sharia law that is punishable by death in compliance with the Prophet Muhammad's directive that "Whoever changes his religion, kill him." Individual Muslims had been known to carry out the punishment themselves to those who have abandoned the religion.

Germany has accepted more than a million refugees since 2015 with many of them converting to Christianity. Because of this, 700 Christians in asylum homes have experienced persecution that included multiple assaults, death threats, and sexual abuse from fellow migrants who are Muslims.

"Toys of Christian children are being destroyed. Many Muslim asylum seekers call all Christians unclean. Church services are held in secret, bibles and crucifixes have to be hidden," Iranian-born pastor Mahin Mousapour said, describing the plight of believers in refugee centers.