'MotherGunship' New Trailer, Gameplay News: Gun Customization Added as New Feature to Game Series

MotherGunship official website A screenshot from the "MotherGunship" game.

The 2014 game "Tower of Guns" now has a successor with Grip Digital and Terrible Posture Games' "MotherGunship," a first-person shooter game that rests the fate of humanity in the player's hands.

According to Dual Shockers, both games have similar ideas, but "MotherGunship" has plenty of improvements in terms of visuals, physics, and exciting enemies that players have to face as they go through each level.

A new "MotherGunship" trailer has recently been released for Gamescom 2017, and according to the video description, it "mixes bullet-hell intensity with the shooting, customization, and traversal of the first-person genre."

The player, as the last hope of humanity against the alien invaders, will have to fight their way through the robotic alien fleets, facing random enemies in the process as they clear dungeons, and experiencing some of the biggest boss fights gamers have ever seen in first-person shooter games.

"MotherGunship" has a bullet-hell style gameplay that comes with the option of health upgrades and power-ups for players to stay in the fight against the aliens for as long as possible.

Also, the newly released trailer, which invites players to "join the Resistance," also previewed the game's gun customization system, which is a new addition. With this new feature, players can build guns from scratch and customize it however they want. As long as the gun barrels are facing forward, anything is possible. This is said to be the basic rule that the new feature follows.

Lastly, the exciting trailer shows that players will have walking and talking frogs as co-workers in the Resistance.

"MotherGunship" is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next year. An exact release date has not been announced yet.

Those interested to get the latest news and exclusive offers are advised to visit the official "MotherGunship" website.