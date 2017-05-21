Moto C Series Release Date, Specs Rumors: Motorola's Budget-Friendly Moto C Series to Hit the Market This Year

In its bid to be at par with today's biggest smartphone brands, Motorola is set to release its new Moto C and Moto C Plus series. The technology company has confirmed in an official press release that both devices will conquer the market this year to compete directly with other top-of-the-line smartphones.

Prior to Motorola's statement, rumors emerged a month ago that the company might be releasing a new line of smartphones that would have almost the same specs as today's other top-selling smartphone brands. However, what would make Motorola's upcoming smartphones sit on top of the competition is that they would be sold below the $100 mark.

Although Motorola has not yet revealed the specific details of its highly anticipated smartphones, a recent listing has allegedly revealed the specs of the Moto C and Moto C Plus series.

According to the listing, the Moto C will support Bluetooth 4.2 and will have 1GB of RAM and 16GB of memory. It will also sport a 5-inch FWVGA display, as well as a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

The Moto C's cameras will reportedly have standard features, with no wide image mode and no front flash, particularly because it is going to be positioned as an entry-level, budget-friendly smartphone. It is also said to be powered by a 2350 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Moto C Plus will come with a choice of 1 or 2GB of RAM and will feature a snapper that is 8MP on its rear and 2MP on the front. The features of the Moto C Plus series will reportedly be more stellar compared to the Moto C's, with a battery capacity of 4000 mAh and a thinner body.

Both handsets will run Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The two, however, will reportedly not sport a fingerprint scanner like most of its other competitors in the market.

While the Moto C and Moto C Plus series do not have a definite release date yet, it is speculated that they will be released in the Asia Pacific market first before they hit Europe and Latin America.