Moto E4, E4 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Removable Battery, Full Features

More and more details about the Moto E4 and the E4 Plus, the upcoming smartphone heavyweights from Motorola and Lenovo, have found their way online.

The latest ones come in the form of a bunch of live images showcasing the bigger model. One photo featured the rear of the device, which revealed that the battery will be removable.

A removable battery has often been a casualty in designing a flagship. Many manufacturers have forgone such a feature in recent smartphones, but the Moto E4 and E4 Plus appear to be keeping it.

What's more exciting is that the Moto E4 Plus, according to another leak, will boast a massive 5,000 mAh battery pack, which means that users will enjoy long hours of usage, possibly more than a day.

From the looks of it, the battery running out of juice will not cause any interruption for users as the battery is massive, should last a while and is removable.

As for the rest of the specifications and features, the Moto E4 Plus will sport a 5.5-inch display with a full high-definition (HD) resolution and a MediaTek MT6737M processor.

It comes with 2 GB and 3 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations, but both have 16 GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card. The Moto E4 Plus also comes with a 13 MP camera as well as a 5 MP selfie snapper.

The standard Moto E4, on the other hand, will come with the same processor as its bigger sibling, but will only offer 2 GB RAM. It will also have a smaller, 5-inch full HD display and the primary camera is only at 8 megapixels.

Both the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus, however, will come with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat preinstalled in them. As for the pricing, the former is expected to be at around $163 while the latter will be around $207.