Moto E4 Plus to Come With Huge 5,000 mAh Battery?

A test from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not escaped the notice of Motorola fans looking for news on their next handsets. The test document uncovered what could be the Moto E4 Plus, which could be packing a hefty 5,000 mAh battery.

(Photo: Facebook/Moto)Promo image for Motorola on their official Facebook page.

The FCC test report in question was found by WinFuture leak source Roland Quandt, who analyzed the report and posted about it on Twitter on Thursday, April 6. According to Quandt, the Motorola XT1773 model specified in the FCC test docs could be the Moto E4 Plus, and it has recently passed the stringent tests mandated by the agency.

The Motorola Moto E3, which was launched last year, is already a great example of impressive battery capacity. It looks like the next Moto E phones will have even more, if this report holds true, according to a feature by Tech Radar that talks about this tweet hinting at the Moto E4 Plus possibly having "an absurdly large battery."

Reading further into the report, the Motorola device described in the document looks to be powered by a MediaTek system on chip (SoC) instead of the popular Snapdragon line of mobile processors. This is on top of the new battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. It looks like the company is going for a budget phone with a lengthy battery life.

The previous Motorola E3 already has a long battery life matched with specs designed to do more while consuming less power. The previous model also cost a modest $125, perfect for buyers looking for a budget device.

While it is still too soon to speculate on a possible launch date for the Moto E4 Plus, this report is still an encouraging sign for Motorola fans waiting for the next Moto E device.