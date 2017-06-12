Moto E4 Specs, Features, Price News: FCC Certification for Upcoming Smartphone Discovered

Details about the next-generation Moto E4 have been leaked online.

Reuters/Nacho Doce A new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus phones are rumored to be coming to the market soon.

Reports have claimed that a still-unannounced smartphone from Motorola with the model number XT1775 just got certified by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

According to the certification, the upcoming device will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is similar to the battery capacity of the rumored Moto E4 Plus.

While Motorola has yet to confirm if the newly certified mobile phone will be the bigger version of the next-generation Moto E4, other speculations claimed that the device will come with a 5.5-inch display that will be covered in 2.5D glass and a possible resolution of 1280 x 720 or 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The device is expected to come with the MediaTek MT6737 system-on-chip (SoC) with quad-core processors clocked at 1.25 GHz. It will also have a dual-core Mali-T720 MP2 graphics processing unit (GPU), as well as a 13-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel secondary shooter. Moreover, the smartphone could be equipped with 32 GB of internal storage that can be expandable up to 128 GB through its built-in microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, another report has claimed that the upcoming Moto E4 Plus will come in three colors: Gray, Gold, and Blue. The Gray and Blue variants will have a Black front panel while the Gold edition will be fully covered in one color on all sides.

It was also mentioned that while the smaller Moto E4 will have the same design as the Moto E4 Plus, the colors of the former are still expected to be a little different than the latter. According to reports, the Blue version of the upcoming Moto E4 will be a little darker, while the Gray model will be some shades lighter compared to the Moto E4 Plus edition. The Gold version will also be a little different since it will have a white front display and will have a Rose Gold shade instead of a Champagne Gold color.

Motorola has yet to reveal the official release date of the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus.