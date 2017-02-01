Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specs Rumors: New Leak Reveals Complete Features

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The purported specifications and features of the Moto G5 appear to have found their way online, providing a clear vision for the unreleased device.

Reuters/Nacho DoceA woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo before the worldwide presentation of the Moto G mobile phone in Sao Paulo. November 13, 2013.

The juicy information comes courtesy of the Brazil-based tech portal TecnoBlog.net, which managed to get their hands on a Moto G5 unit.

It turns out that the Moto G5 will sport a 5-inch display with full high-definition (HD) resolution. This shows that it will be considerably smaller than its sibling, the Moto G5 Plus, which will also have a 1,080p screen resolution.

Another difference of the Moto G5 and the G5 Plus is the chipset that keeps its lights on. Based on the leak, users will definitely get more from the bigger model.

The Moto G5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM), while the Moto G5 Plus doubles that memory to 4 GB and is complemented by a more powerful Snapdragon 625 chipset.

As for the storage, the Moto G5 will offer up to 32 GB of native storage. It will also come with a microSD slot to expand the storage space.

In the camera department, the Motorola midranger will don a 13-megapixel (MP) primary shooter while a 5 MP selfie snapper will sit on the front. The Moto G5 Plus was rumored to have a 12 MP rear-facing camera and the same 5 MP front camera.

The information from TecnoBlog.net indicates that the Moto G5 might have a much smaller battery than expected, which is only at 2,800 mAh.

This is significantly lesser than the 3,000 mAh in the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing, but GSM Arena cautions that the numbers might simply indicate the regular and minimal capacity of the Moto G5. It is also important to note that the Moto G5 Plus is expected to have a 3,100 mAh battery.

As for the release date of the Moto G5 and the G5 Plus, there is no clear information on that yet.