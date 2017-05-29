Moto G5 Plus Release Date, Specs News: New Color Variant Leaked

With tech giants like Apple and Samsung continuously rolling out one flagship smartphone after another, other companies have much to consider when attempting to join in the cutthroat competition of the market. Motorola doesn't look like it's backing down with the recent word about their newest product: the Moto G5 Plus.

Motorola Promotional picture for Moto G5 Plus.

According to Inquisitr, photos of a Midnight Blue color variant of the Moto G5 Plus first surfaced through a tipster named Roland Quandt. It is available for the Latin America region and although the company has yet to announce anything about the newly unveiled variant, it might be available to the public sooner rather than later. Currently, the flagship smartphone comes in two colors: Lunar Grey and Gold. Although the palette of the staff behind the Moto G5 Plus may have taken inspiration from Apple, Motorola boasts a budget-friendly price for the specs that the device comes with.

The Moto G5 Plus features a powerful 2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor; a 12-megapixel rear camera that users can access with a simple turn of the wrist; ultrafast charging that can guarantee all-day battery with just 15 minutes of charging; and a fingerprint reader. It was launched earlier this year during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 and is available with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage or a higher variant at 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. For the features that it brings to users looking for a smartphone, the Moto G5 Plus has received positive reviews, especially from those under a strict budget.

According to a review from Tech Spot, the Moto G5 Plus is commendable and worth the recommendation, especially for its price tag and Motorola's loyalty to Android while installing their own features. The Moto G5 Plus is also known for its non-removable battery which allows for a comfortable hold without sacrificing power.