Moto G5S Plus Release Date, Specs: Dual Camera, Design and Price Leaked

New details about the makings of the highly anticipated Moto G5S Plus from Motorola and Lenovo have found their way to the web.

A leakster tweeted out a press render of the handset, which showcases a front gold panel. It also showed off the rumored dual camera setup of the handset.

Per reports, the rear of the Moto G5S Plus will come with two 13 MP cameras with autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash.

The leaked press render of the Moto G5S Plus shows that the sensors will be in a circular module with the dual-LED flash seen below the pair of shooters.

The source also revealed information on the specifications and features. He said that the Moto G5S Plus will have a slightly bigger battery than the Moto G5 Plus from April. It will reportedly come with a 3,058 mAh battery while its smaller sibling is packing a 3,000 mAh battery.

The same tweet stated that the price of the Moto G5S Plus will range from INR18,999 to INR 19,999, which could be between $293 to $310.

#Dual cam, 3068mAh battery and a NICE Rs18999 to Rs 19999 price? The #motoG5S has you covered. pic.twitter.com/Cw2G97IulZ — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 15, 2017

Other rumored specs and features include an octa-core processor and a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display. It will reportedly come with 3 to 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 32 GB to 64 GB storage that is expandable up to 256 GB.

The Moto G5S Plus is also expected to come with a 5MP selfie snapper on the front, a fingerprint sensor and Android 7.1 Nougat.

The original version, the Moto G5S, is expected to come with the same set specs and features except for the size of the display, which is believed to be at 5.2 inches only.

There is no word with regard to the release date yet, but the wave of leaks suggests that the pair of Moto G5S devices will be out and about later this year.