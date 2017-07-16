Moto G5S Plus Specs, Release Date: Device Showcases Dual Cameras in Leaked Live Images

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

The highly anticipated Moto G5S Plus once again finds itself at the center of a brand-new leak, where the rumor magnet of a midranger showed off its front and back designs.

A couple of live images from Slash Leaks reveal that the device will indeed sport a dual camera setup on the back that will consist of a couple of 13 MP snappers — one color and one monochromatic — according to well-known tech insider Evan Blass.

The standard Moto G5 Plus only had a single 12 MP camera. With the dual camera arrangement, users can take advantage of new features such as bokeh, background replacement and selective black-and-white filtering.

The design language of the device on the images appears to be in line with what was shown in past leaks and reports, although the leak shows the Moto G5S Plus will come with an aluminum chassis instead of a plastic back like the one on the standard version.

This tweak should give the Moto G5S Plus a more premium look and feel especially with the beefed up specifications and features.

The device will reportedly include a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display, making it slightly bigger than the Moto G5 Plus, which has a 5.2-inch display.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor will serve as its source of power and will be coupled with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 64 GB of storage to boot. On the front will be an 8 MP selfie snapper, which is an upgrade from the standard version's 5 MP secondary shooter.

It won't be long before the Moto G5S Plus sees the light of day. Rumor has it that it will be unveiled at Lenovo and Motorola's launch event set July 25 in New York City. The Moto Z2 Force and the Moto X4 are also expected to be unwrapped there.