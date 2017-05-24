Moto G5S Specs, Release Date Rumors: Flagship's Design, Plus Version Leaked

A couple of exciting new leaks have uncovered the specifications and features of the much-awaited Moto GS5 as well as its Plus counterpart.

(Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)Lenovo and Motorola smartphones are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong, China May 21, 2015.

Android Authority recently provided images showing the handset. As far as the appearance goes, it would not look all that different from the Moto G5.

However, the Moto G5S Plus traded the original's aluminum back plate and plastic frames for an all-metal chassis, giving it a more premium look. This design change necessitated the antenna cutouts that are present on the top and bottom of the device.

More details about the Moto G5S Plus have also come to light following the emergence of a production slide provided by tech insider Evan Blass that seems to have confirmed its existence.

The standard version will have 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display as per Android Authority while the larger version will sport a 5.5-inch screen with the same resolution.

According to My Smart Price, the Moto G5S will boast the same all-metal unibody design for a sleek look and will be powered by an octa-core 64-bit processor.

A fingerprint sensor is embedded on the home button. Fans of the 3.5-mm headphone jack should not worry about anything as it was kept intact, looking at the renders procured by the abovementioned site.

Unlike the Moto G5S, the Plus version comes with a dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash and 1,080p video recording support. The selfie snapper will come with a single-LED flash. There is no information yet on the resolution of these cameras at the moment.

The Moto G5S Plus will come with four colour variants including gold, grey, silver with white front and another gold version with a white front as well.

A release date for the Moto G5S and G5S Plus are yet to be announced. In fact, Lenovo is yet to make them official, but media outlets believe it will be a matter of time before they do.