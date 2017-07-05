Moto M2 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals 6 GB of RAM, Earlier Launch and More

(Photo: Motorola/Lenovo) The Moto M.

It looks like Motorola and Lenovo are working on a flurry of smartphone offerings at the moment. One of which, according to the latest report, is the Moto M2, a sequel to the Moto M from last year.

The news comes from emerging tech insider Andri Yatim, who claims that the device will be released earlier than expected and will be powered by "cutting edge" Mediatek processors.

He did not detail what specific Mediatek models they will be. For reference, the original Moto M had the Mediatek Helio P10 and Helio P15 under the hood.

The Moto M2 will reportedly come with 4 and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which should boost the performance of whatever chipsets it will make use of. This will be paired with 32 and 64 GB storage.

The final piece of information about the specifications of handset provided by Yatim is that the device will reportedly come with the same 5.5 full high-definition (HD) display like the original.

The leakster says that the Moto M2 will be released this October, which is a month earlier than the first iteration, which was both launched and made available to retailers November last year.

Yatim says that the Moto M2 will be available "in more markets," which means more users will be able to pick it up unlike the original, which was released only in China and select countries like India.

However, with no way of confirming this report yet, users are advised to take this report with a pinch of salt. It will not be a shocking move for Lenovo and Motorola if it refreshed the Moto M line though.

Moto M2 is not the only device that users can expect to see from the company since a device by the name Moto X4 has also been making some noise in the rumor mills.