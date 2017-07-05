Moto Mods News: 360-Degree Camera Added to Motorola's Modular Case System

Screengrab: Youtube/The Verge Moto Z and Moto Mods

Motorola recently added a 360-degree camera for their Moto Z, Z Play and Z2 Play through the company's Moto Mods.

On Monday, reliable tipster Evan Blass announced that the new Moto 360 Camera Mod was already unveiled in Ghana during a press event. Reports note that further details about the Mod such as specs, release date or price haven't been revealed yet.

What's certain is that the camera attachment is just placed at the top of the plastic case that is connected to the Moto Z series handsets similar to the other Moto Mods. Lenses are also placed on both sides to help capture a 360-degree image of a specific area. The latest Mod is somehow reminiscent of the Essential miniature 360-degree camera released in May.

Five other Moto Mods are expected to be unveiled soon: the DirecTV Mod (in partnership with DirecTV), DSLR Mod, Action Mod, Studio Mod (in collaboration with Marshall) and ROKR Mod. According to TechDroider, all of the abovementioned Moto Mods are still under development. However, it is believed that the Moto 360 Camera Mod might be the one closest to being finished.

Despite being an interesting accessory for fans, Moto Mods have not received new additions since its release last year. While it's expected that designing and manufacturing smartphone add-ons is not that easy, many Motorola users believe that the company is not fully taking advantage of the technology that they have.

It's worth noting that Motorola has many interesting Mods planned for a late summer 2017. The line-up of new Mods includes the TurboPower external battery and Style Shell with wireless charging -- both of which will officially hit the shelves beginning July 30. Before the fall of this year, the company is also reportedly releasing a Mod with a striking resemblance to Nintendo's recently-released hybrid console, Switch.