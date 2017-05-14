Moto X 2017 Release Date: Leaks Reveal Official Name, Full Metal Build, IP68 Rating and More Specs

The Moto X 2017 is once again featured in what could be the most massive leak about the highly anticipated Motorola handset yet.

The Chinese website Baidu has shared a short slideshow showcasing a presentation of the device, revealing its complete set of specifications and features.

One of the biggest revelations about the Moto X 2017 has something to do with its design. The leak shows that it will sport a full metal chassis with 3D glass, making for a premium look.

Additionally, Motorola also sets out to make the device look good while also maintaining a sturdy build with the leak claiming an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance for the handset.

Giving the Moto X 2017 a more flagship feel is the purported "AI integration," always-on voice, QuickCharge support for turbo charging and 3x carrier aggregation.

With the help of a Reddit user, it was also uncovered that the Moto X 2017 will come with a 5.5-inch display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which was recently just unveiled.

The chipset will be accompanied by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage. It will keep the lights on with a massive 3,800 mAh battery.

Additional specifications for the Moto X 2017 extracted from the leak include a fingerprint sensor and a laser autofocus for the primary camera.

Speaking of which, GSM Arena points out that the placement of the dual-LED flash on the selfie snapper is different from the ones shown in previous leaks.

This which could mean that the previous leaks are of another device or this new leak is not authentic so readers are advised to take the leak with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed by reliable tech insider Evan Blass that the Moto X 2017 will go by the name Moto X4.