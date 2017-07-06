Moto X4 Latest News, Rumors: Alleged Features and Specs Leaked Online

Reuters/Bobby Yip A woman tries a Lenovo tablet on display during a news conference announcing the company's annual results in Hong Kong.

Lenovo's Motorola is now giving their attention to the Moto X line, which is evident from recent leaks that could point at the progress the phone maker has made with the Moto X4. The handset is rumored to launch late this year, in time for the holiday season.

After some uncertainty as to the name of the device, Motorola's new phone has been confirmed to be the Moto X4. Motorola takes a break from its flagship Moto Z line to give attention to the mid-range phone market segment, and this new entry is their attempt to have a mid-range phone that stands out from the rest.

The Moto X4 is said to be the first device not linked to Google that has the new Fi mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, Google's backbone for their pay-as-you-go data service, according to The Verge.

Alleged leaked photos of the device were posted by known mobile device insider Evan Blass. The photo which he posted on Tuesday, July 4, showed what could be the Moto X4 with its curved front display, thin bezels, and a discreet camera bump with the rear dual cameras.

The handset is aiming to be a device with decent performance at an affordable price, and its specs reflect just that. Sources claim that the handset could have an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The mid-range chipset drives a full High Definition display protected by an aluminum backed body rated at IP68 in terms of water and dust protection. The phone will feature a dual camera setup, with 8 MP and 12 MP cameras in the rear. The front camera comes at an impressive 16 MP, which is more than adequate for sharp-looking selfies.

The front face has a fingerprint sensor which also doubles as a navigation pad for the device, according to VentureBeat.