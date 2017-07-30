Moto X4 News, Rumors: Device to Launch by End of 2017; New Flagship Phone to Come With $410 Price Tag?

Motorola A promo image of the Moto G5 Plus. Leaked images of the upcoming Moto X4 shows a very similar aluminum body.

The next Moto X for 2017, referred to as the Moto X4, was expected to launch alongside the Moto Z2 Force at Motorola's event in New York on Tuesday, July 25. The flagship phone, which is rumored to cost about $410, is now expected to be unveiled by the fourth quarter of this year.

A scoop from known mobile news source Roland Quandt notes that the Moto X4, at least for the variant with 32 GB of storage, could have a lower than expected price tag when it comes out.

For Eastern Europe, the Moto X4 could launch for as low as 350 euros, or about $410 when converted using the current going rate for euros to dollars. This is a similar price point for when the earlier version of the Moto X launched.

Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 27, 2017

The previous model of the Moto X was revealed in 2015, and it costs $400 at the time, according to Digital Trends. This price tag puts the Moto X4 firmly in the upper mid-range of handsets as far as flagship devices go, and the rumored specs for the phone seems to agree.

The Moto X4 is expected to follow the lead of the earlier Moto X model, focusing on building the best user experience using updated, but not necessarily leading-edge, components. Sources have told Venture Beat that unlike the other flagship handsets from other companies, the Moto X4 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip, an eight core processor running at 2.2 GHz.

It could run a full High Definition screen capable of 1080p resolution display, and it is possibly protected from water and dust at the IP86 level of ingress protection certification. The octa-core chip in the Moto X4 could be supported by 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage, expandable by a micro SD slot.

A highlight of the upcoming Moto X4 could be its camera, with a 16-megapixel sensor facing the front while a dual-camera setup is composed of a 12-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor.