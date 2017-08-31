Moto X4 Release Date, Price & Specs News: Handset to Be Unveiled on Sept. 2?

(Photo: Facebook/Motorola Philippines) The promotional image for an upcoming Motorola event in the Philippines.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Motorola Moto X4 will see the light of day before the week ends.

Motorola Philippines has announced a livestream event happening on Sept. 2 by sharing a poster, which has the text "hello moto X." This has many believing that the Moto X4 will be unveiled at the event.

However, Android Authority notes that it is possible that the Motorola X4 will be unveiled at the IFA trade fair in Berlin and that the streaming event in the Philippines will be to introduce the new device to the country.

After all, Motorola is also holding an event on Aug. 31 in Europe. While there is no confirmation about the announcement of the device there, this is what is expected.

Much about the Moto X4 is no longer secret though. Previous reports suggest that the Moto X4 will come with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

The smartphone will come with two random-access memory (RAM) configurations. The version coming to Europe, North America, and Latin America will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The Asia Pacific model will offer more at 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Moto X4 will boast a dual camera setup consisting of a 12 MP main camera with dual autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and 1.4µm pixel size, and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and a 120-degree field of view. On the front will be a 16 MP snapper for selfies.

Other purported Moto X4 specs include a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button and an IP68 certification, which means it is resistant to dust and can survive a 30-minute dip in shallow water.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the Motorola Moto X4 is expected to be made official in the coming days.