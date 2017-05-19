Moto X4 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Motorola Upgrades Moto X Line

It has been awhile since Motorola has upgraded their Moto X line, but recent reports say that Motorola is giving the line an upgrade and calling their next-generation phone Moto X4.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce A woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo.

Motorola has a list of phones that are coming out within this year, which was shown by known leaker Evan Blass. One that stood out from the list was the Moto X phone. Although not much was shown on the image, it did include some specs that will be included in the new Moto X phone, which are SmartCam, 3D Glass and a 5.2-inch display.

Other leaks have come up including one from MySmartPrice, which shows the all the phone's specifications, price and release date. It says that the midrange smartphone, Moto X4, will be released on Friday, June 30, and will cost 20,000 Indian Rupees, which is around $310. This makes the phone very budget-friendly. Although, the phone will only be available in one color, gold.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 will power the Moto X4 and it includes 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of internal storage. It will also have a fingerprint scanner on the home button to provide further security for the phone.

The Moto X4 will include dual 13-megapixel cameras, located on the back of the smartphone. The cameras will be able to capture wide-angle photos, with autofocus for clearer pictures. The front camera will only be 5 megapixels, which is just about right to take the desired selfie. Besides pictures, the Moto X4 is capable of capturing high-definition videos, whether it be slow-motion or at 30 frames per second (fps).

Moto X4 will come with a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. Despite having a smaller battery compared to other smartphones, the Moto X4's battery will come equipped with Motorola's Turbo Charge technology, which will make charging less of a hassle for users since it will take less time to reach a full charge.

Motorola has yet to make any official announcements regarding the Moto X4.