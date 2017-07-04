Moto X4 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Upcoming Smartphone Supports Google Project Fi?; Release in Late 2017

Motorola A still from the Moto C promotional page.

Reports have it that the next Lenovo smartphone, which is dubbed the Moto X4, will be released later this year and will support Google's Project Fi.

Project Fi is an innovation that was first introduced by Google in 2015. Its main features promise to provide a better wireless connection. "We developed new technology that gives you better coverage by intelligently connecting you to the fastest available network at your location whether it's Wi-Fi or one of our two partner LTE networks," Google explained.

Previously released Google-made smartphones with Project Fi employ a mobile virtual network operator supported by T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.

We hear you loud and clear. Keep an eye out for a new Fi-compatible device at a mid-tier price from one of our partners later this year. https://t.co/74U3bq16pa — Project Fi (@projectfi) June 29, 2017

Answering a fan's tweet, Google revealed on social media that a new device with Project Fi technology will be released by one of their partners "at a mid-tier price" sometime this year. Venture Beat then reported that they have sources claiming that the mid-tier smartphone manufacturer partner that Google was referring to is Lenovo — a company which manufactures Motorola-branded smartphones following an acquisition in 2014. If the rumors tally, the Moto X4 will be the first-ever non-Nexus and non-Pixel device to support the Project Fi. There is little information known about the Moto X4's specifications. However, some leaks that previously surfaced provided clues on what to expect from the Moto X4.

Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017

Also, although reports used to call the upcoming device the Moto X 2017, notable mobile news leaker Evan Blass shared a logo render in May that suggested that the unannounced smartphone would be called the Moto X4.

Another leak was found on a Reddit thread and implied that the device will arrive with a 5.5-inch screen. It is expected to run with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and powered by a 3,800-milliampere hour battery supporting an unknown version of Quick Charge. The device is likely to come with a 64 GB storage and 4 GB memory. Its bodywork is mainly composed of aluminum and will feature an IP68 water and dust protection.

Meanwhile, reports say it could be released in the fourth quarter of 2017.