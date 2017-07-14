Moto X4 Specs, Release Date News: New Phone to Be Unveiled on July 25?

YouTube/Motorola A screenshot from the Moto X Play promotional trailer, as featured on the phone maker's official Youtube channel.

The Moto X series is back on the radar as the company could be looking to unveil the new Moto X4, which is expected to come later this year. The new phone could be revealed as early as this month, as Motorola continues to drop hints for its upcoming event in New York.

Motorola has been busy pushing out several product lines at once, and it is only now that the company may have refocused their attention to the Moto X after their successful launch of the Moto Z line of flagship phones, according to Pocket Lint.

The new Moto X4 could follow the strategy laid out in the earlier reveal of the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus. What this means is that Motorola could be looking to consolidate the various Moto X models that they released in 2015 — the Moto X Force, Moto X Play, and Moto X Style — into one Moto X brand.

This so-called Moto X4 could combine the best elements of the Moto X Play and Moto X Style and aim the new phone towards the mid-range market just under the flagship category.

Leaked slides of the Motorola presentation hints at the Moto X4 having a 5.2-inch Full High Definition display with 3D Glass. Sources suggest that the new phone could have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or 630, which is supported by up to 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Moto X4 could have a dual camera setup as well, according to Venture Beat, combining a 12-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel unit at the rear. The front camera is said to be at 16 megapixels.

Motorola has heavily hinted at a phone reveal in their upcoming event on July 25 in New York, according to CNET. The announcement calls for attendees to "get ready to shatter your expectations," perhaps hinting at new shatter-proof phones, including the Moto Z2 Force.

The event could reveal the Moto X4, but other sources believe that the new phone could be unveiled much later, probably at the IFA 2017 in Berlin later in September. This places the timeline at a possible release date after Thanksgiving day, which is also just in time for Black Friday.