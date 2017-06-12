Moto Z2 Force Release Date, Specs, Design News: Snapdragon 835-Toting Flagship Coming June 21?

The Moto Z2 Force will officially be unveiled in Brazil in less than a couple weeks, June 21 to be exact, if the latest reports about the device are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)A woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo in Sao Paulo November 13, 2013.

According to IB Times, Motorola Brazil has sent out invites for a new Hello Moto launch event, teasing the arrival of a brand-new smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company.

According to speculations, it is during the event that Motorola will finally unveil the long-rumored Moto Z2 Force. After all, the Moto Z2 Play has already been released.

The Moto Z2 Force will represent the flagship line of the company. As such, it will make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is used on majority of its competition like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U11.

The chipset is said to be paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of native storage. A higher-end 6 GB version is also rumored. This version of the Moto Z2 Force will come with 128 GB storage. Both should be expandable up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

The handset is also expected to come with a 5.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. To keep up with other premium flagships out there, the new Moto Z Force device is set to boast a rear dual camera setup.

It will reportedly consist of two 12 MP sensors complete with optical image stabilization (OIS) and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. On the front is an 8 MP selfie snapper.

Other purported features of the Moto Z2 Force, per reports, also include gigabit Long-Term Evolution (LTE) support and a fingerprint sensor. The 3.5-mm headphone jack is not expected to go away. There is no word on the size of the battery, but it is said it will be nonremovable.

If the speculations are accurate, users should see the Moto Z2 Force in all its glory on June 21.