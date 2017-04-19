Moto Z2 Force Release Date, Specs Rumors: To Arrive in U.S. via Verizon, T-Mobile; Brings Back Headphone Jack

The upcoming Moto Z2 Force is arriving in the U.S. via Verizon and T-Mobile. On the other hand, alleged leaked renders suggest that the device will bring back the headphone jack.

MotorolaPromotional image for Moto Z.

Not Just Verizon: T-Mobile Might Also Offer Moto Z2 Force

News that the device is going to be available via the mentioned U.S. carriers is quite a big deal because there were earlier rumors that the Moto Z2 Force would be exclusively available through Verizon, just like its predecessor, the Moto Z Force.

However, shortly after the Verizon exclusivity rumors made their rounds on the internet, reputable mobile reporter and leaker Evan Blass told his Twitter followers, "The Moto Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive this time around; T-Mobile will carry it, for instance."

It is important to note though that both Verizon and T-Mobile are yet to confirm the reports.

Meanwhile, details about the Moto Z2 Force's release date and price are also yet to be announced.

Bringing Back the Headphone Jack?

Apart from the news that the Moto Z2 Force is probably going to be offered by more carriers than expected, leaked renders allegedly for the said device suggest that the headphone jack is back for the Motorola smartphone line.

It can be recalled that when the Moto Z and Moto Z Force debuted last year, they were both the first smartphones to come out in the U.S. without the 3.5-millimeter headphone port – months before Apple launched the iPhone 7.

However, if the leaked renders revealed in a report by Android Authority are to be proven accurate, it looks like the device will take a step back from removing the dedicated port for audio-listening accessories.

On the other hand, the Moto Z2 Force is also rumored to sport the latest Qualcomm mobile chip, the Snapdragon 835, that has a 64-bit process and eight-core 2.4 gigahertz power. It is also expected to don a 5.5" quad high definition display screen.