Moto Z2 Force Review: On the Impressive Hardware and Worrying Jelly Scrolling

Motorola official website A promo image of the new Moto Z Force Edition Gen 2, also known as the Moto Z2 Force, on the phone's product website

Recently released last Aug. 10, the Moto Z2 Force comes at a time when the smartphone market is caught in an intense competition where there is much anticipation for Apple's iPhone 8, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, and LG's V30. Considering the hefty price tag of $720, fans are interested to know what makes Motorola's newest flagship device something worth picking above the mentioned upcoming releases.

According to a review of Android Central, there is a lot to expect and see from the Moto Z2 Force. For one, the hardware was definitely built to last as it boasts some of the toughest metal and shatterproof display that can definitely help the phone survive a risky fall. It remains thin without going below the average expectation for battery life, but there is definitely the question of why Motorola chose to stick with the almost too-thick display, which takes up most of the space.

Meanwhile, the Moto Z2 Force packs a really good under the hood specs with a 4 GB RAM and Snapdragon's Qualcomm 835. However, it seems that it falls short when it comes to one of the more under the radar aspects as XDA Developers reports that Motorola's latest release suffers from "jelly scrolling," which is to say the text on the display tends to bunch up when scrolling up and down. Although not everyone will experience it, some will definitely find it annoying.

All in all, the Moto Z2 Force is a great phone. But with the upcoming release of the iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, some consumers might want to see what they have to offer first before deciding on Motorola's newest contribution to the smartphone market. If one would like a phone that will survive a drop to the ground from a considerable height, then the Moto Z2 Force might just be the perfect phone to fulfill those needs.