Moto Z2 Force Review: The Company's Toughest Smartphone

Motorola official wesbite A promotional image of the new Moto Z Force Edition Gen 2, also known as the Moto Z2 Force, on the phone's product website

Considering the competition in the smartphone market, it is no surprise that tech companies have been extra diligent in making sure they stand on solid ground against the likes of Apple and Samsung. Doing their part in making things interesting, Motorola has unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Moto Z2 Force.

Sporting an eye-catching design and marketing durability, fans are excited to see what the Moto Z2 Force has to offer. Given that it will come out at a strange time when Google's Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and the LG V30 are right around the corner, there is a lot of talk on how the Moto Z2 Force will grab the market's attention.

According to reports, the Moto Z2 Force has the pros of being significantly thinner than the other phones already on the market, being powered by Snapdragon's Qualcomm 835, and a long-lasting 2,730 mAh battery. On the other hand, the one con found is the hefty price tag of $730 for a smartphone that does not offer anything new and interesting enough to warrant for that much money.

Meanwhile, other reports give a positive review on the capabilities of the dual-rear 12-megapixel camera that has a dedicated monochrome mode, which proves to be quite spectacular. There is also the fact that the ShatterShield screen gives a sense of security that it will not be breaking after a few drops. Unfortunately, it scratches easier than Gorilla Glass and this might be a problem for some users. All in all, there is a lot to experience on the Moto Z2 Force, but it might not be for price-conscious consumers.

The Moto Z2 Force is expected to come out on Aug. 10, and the unlocked version of the phone will cost $799.