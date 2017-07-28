Moto Z2 Force Specs, Features: Lenovo Unveils New Z Force With Dual Camera

Motorola A promo image of the new Moto Z Force Edition Gen 2, also known as the Moto Z2 Force, on the phone's product website.

Moto Z2 Force is Motorola's latest venture into the flagship phone market, as the new handset features dual cameras to go along with their signature shatterproof screen. The company has announced the phone on Tuesday, July 25, along with a few important details about the device.

The Moto Z2 Force is now confirmed and will be available for sale on Aug. 10. Pre-orders are also available starting Tuesday for $720 or more depending on the carrier, according to The Verge. AT&T, for example, lists the handset for $810.

This update of the company's Z Force line of phones features flagship phone specs, starting from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip supported by 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. While Android O is still a while away, the company has promised an upgrade to the latest operating system as soon as it becomes available. Currently, the Moto Z2 Force runs Android 7.1.

A 6 GB memory model will also be available in other areas, with variants coming up to 128 GB of storage as well, according to Android Authority.

Other features are expected from a device with these specs. The display is a 5.5-inch Quad High Definition active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display protected by their trademark ShatterShield barrier. The body is of solid aluminum build, making it rigid despite its thinness.

The phone features a dual camera setup, with two 12-megapixel sensors placed horizontally in the phone's rear camera bump. A 5-megapixel camera with dual-tone flash is also there on the phone's front surface.

This new handset is similar to its other Moto Z counterparts in terms of shape, and that is by design. The Moto Z2 Force is fully compatible with Moto Mods released for other devices.

That said, the new device does feature a few new design changes. The new phone is thinner than its predecessor, but at a significant trade-off: the new Moto Z2 Force now has a 2,730 mAh battery, a significant decrease from the 3,500 mAh capacity of the old Moto Z Force.