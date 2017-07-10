Moto Z2 Force Specs, Release Date: Benchmark Listing Hints Device Not Getting Dual Camera Setup After All?

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

Lenovo and Motorola have a flurry of smartphones in the works for this year, one of which is the Moto Z2 Force, which users may have heard of in the past few months through rumor mills.

The device has its latest online appearance in an AnTuTu benchmark. Based on the specifications and features indicated on the listing, the Moto Z2 Force will be a top-of-the-line flagship and will give competitors a run for their money.

The device will apparently be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is what majority of newly released flagships have under their hood for superior power and performance.

This is bolstered with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of internal memory. The graphics processing unit (GPU) on the Moto Z2 Force will be the Adreno 540, which should also boost this already-excellent hardware setup.

The display will boast a quad high-definition (HD) resolution with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and will have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The Moto Z2 Force will also apparently have a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie shooter.

However, past leaks and reports have suggested that the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup on the back with the dual-LED flash.

Since dual cameras are slowly becoming the standard in the mobile imaging scene, it will not be a shock if Lenovo joins the trend with the Moto Z2 Force for a better chance of staying in the competition.

There is no word yet as to to the release date of the Moto Z2 Force. However, Lenovo and Motorola have an event in New York City set for July 25.

It is expected that the Moto Z2 Force will be made official there along with the Moto X4 and the Moto G5S Plus.