Moto Z2 Force, Z2 Play Release Date, Specs: Siblings Revealed in Press Render as Moto Z Stars in Another Leaked Image

The Moto Z2 Force and the Moto Z2 play once again make their appearance, this time in a brand-new press render, in which they were shown next to each other.

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)A woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo before the worldwide presentation of the Moto G mobile phone in Sao Paulo. November 13, 2013.

The respective design of the devices has already been leaked in the past, but seeing them side by side gave media outlets the chance to pinpoint their differences, which aren't many.

As revealed in the past, the Moto Z2 Force sports a dual camera setup while the Moto Z2 Play comes with a single shooter only. Both have LED flashes for their cameras and fingerprint scanners below the display.

Other than that, the Moto Z2 Force and the Moto Z2 Play are interchangeable although the former should have a more premium feel to it being the higher-end model.

However, it was reported that the Moto Z Force will have a thicker build than the Moto Z2 Play, because of the latter's smaller battery pack.

It is being said that the former will keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack, but the same cannot be said for the latter apparently as its slimmer body is also being attributed to the lack of said component.

As far as the specifications and features go, the Moto Z2 Force will come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD ShatterShield display and will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The Moto Z2 Play is expected to get a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and 4 GB of RAM powering it up.

Meanwhile, Android Authority has also provided an image of the Moto Z, which will not look all that different from the Moto Z2 Play. There is not much information with regard to its specs though.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait that long because the Moto Z2 family will be officially unveiled on June 8.