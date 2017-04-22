Moto Z2 Play News, Rumors: Render Image Leaked; Smartphone Looks Improved Over the Moto Z Play

The successor to the Moto Z play has been highly anticipated ever since fans have been drawn in by Moto Z Play's sensible combination of good specs and long battery life in a compact and affordable device. The good news is that the new Moto Z2 Play looks much like the current phone, with a few changes.

(Photo: Facebook/Moto)A promo image of the Moto Z Force of the gold variant and one of the Moto Mods, on the official Facebook Page of Moto.

A rendered image of the possible final look of the Moto Z2 Play has been leaked by "a trusted source" to TechnoBuffalo, and it shows a form factor that is very similar to the Moto Z Play at first glance. With a second look, the minor changes that Moto appears to be making to the popular device can be seen.

A post shared by MotoFans Army (@motofans_army) on Apr 21, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

As shown in the render, the new Moto Z2 Play looks similar to its predecessor, and is shown with a metallic gold trim and narrow side bezels. Notably carried over from the Moto Z is the front-facing flash unit and the camera bump at the back that houses both the rear camera and the rear flash unit.

Prominently placed near the bottom of the rear is the 16-prong connector for Lenovo's Moto Mods or the accessories that are designed for the Moto Z line. Among these add-ons for the phone include high-end cameras, external batteries, speakers, projectors and physical keyboards, according to Digital Trends.

The home button looks to be the same as the home buttons introduced with the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus, after their redesign. This home button not only doubles as a fingerprint sensor, it also works similarly to some BlackBerry buttons as it supports swiping gestures. These button gestures can be used to control the device instead of onscreen navigation buttons.

There are no confirmed reports on the specs, but it can be projected from the current Moto Z Play package. The current Moto Z has a full high-definition 5.5-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip with 3 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage.

The new Moto Z2 Play is expected to improve on, or at least retain, the Moto Z Play's impressive cameras. For the current model, the front camera is at 5 MP and the rear is at 16 MP with laser autofocus and dual LED flash.