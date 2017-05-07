Moto Z2 Play Specs, Release Date: Device Pays a Price for Slim New Build

The Moto Z2 Play is getting a sleeker and much slimmer look, if the latest report about the highly anticipated device is anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)A woman takes a picture in front of a Motorola logo before the worldwide presentation of the Moto G mobile phone in Sao Paulo. November 13, 2013.

Tech insider Evan Blass claims that the second-generation Moto Z Play will only be 6 mm thick, cutting down a millimeter of the original version's body.

This, however, comes with a downside. The slimmer build also meant that the Moto Z2 Play is getting a downgrade on the battery department to accommodate the change.

Blass says that the handset will get a 3,000 mAh battery, much smaller compared with its predecessor's sizeable 3,510 mAh battery. The usage time goes from 50 hours to 30.

Moto Z2 Play is getting the same 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display. Other than that, the device will be superior to last year's iteration in everything else, starting with the hardware.

The sequel is getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with eight scores at 2.2 GHz clock speed. It will keep the Adreno 506 graphics processing unit (GPU).

Another big upgrade for the Moto Z2 Play comes in the form of the 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage space, which is way more compared with its predecessor's 3 GB and 32 GB combo.

The Moto Z2 Play is getting a 12 MP rear-facing shooter, which, at the outset, comes across as a downgrade from the original Moto Z's 16MP.

However, Motorola is making some tweaks by increasing the imaging quality with f/1.7 module with dual autofocus pixels. The Moto Z2 Play is keeping the 5 MP selfie snapper of the one before it.

The Moto Z2 Play is one of the more affordable offerings from Motorola coming this year. The other lines include the Moto C and C Plus, the Moto E4 and E4 Plus, and the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force.

Set to be released later this year, the Moto Z2 Play is expected to come in two colors: Lunar Gray and Fine Gold.