Moto Z2 Play Specs, Release Date Rumors: Lenovo Confirms a Downgrade; Some Fans Unhappy
Lenovo just confirmed one key specification that has been rumored for some time now with regard to its highly anticipated offering, the Moto Z2 Play.
The company confirmed on Twitter than the second-generation Moto Z Play will house a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery, which is significantly smaller than its predecessor's 3,510 mAh.
@AnbhuleAnant Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo— Lenovo (@lenovo) May 20, 2017
It is unclear what this means for the Moto Z2 Play, but a battery downgrade is usually a move that makes way for a slimmer body, which suggests that Lenovo is looking to give the handset a thinner build.
As revealed in previous reports, the Moto Z2 Play will indeed be sporting a slimmer figure than its high-end sibling, the Moto Z2 Force. GSM Arena notes this could be an attempt to attract users who would prefer a fashion-forward mobile companion.
However, many users responded negatively about the change with some Twitter users saying it would be removing one of the smartphone's well-loved features.
The Moto Z2 Play recently got its thumbs-up from the Chinese certification agency TENAA, which means it is almost ready for show. A listing on the website revealed some of its specifications.
As past leaks suggested, the handset will sport a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor will handle the performance with the help of 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage.
The listing also made known that the Moto Z2 Play will come with a 12 MP camera on the back with LED flash and a 5 MP selfie snapper on the front. It will also have a fingerprint scanner below the display.
As far as design goes, the Moto Z2 Play should not look all that different from the Moto Z2 Force, but the latter will get a sleeker design being the high-end device out of the two.
The Moto Z2 Play will be officially unveiled by Lenovo on June 8 along with the Moto Z2 Force and the standard Moto Z2.