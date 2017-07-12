Moto Z2 Specs, Release Date: Official Motorola Website Leaks Device, Teases Moto Mods

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

A couple of weeks prior to its supposed release, the Moto Z2 appears to have been inadvertently revealed on the official Chinese website of Motorola.

The specifications and the features of the device were exposed there, confirming for one, that the device will come with a 5.5-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with quad high-definition (QHD) resolution just like its predecessor.

The Moto Z2 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood with an octa-core central processing unit (CPU) and the Adreno 540 for the graphics processing.

The device will come with two configurations. The first model offers up 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) paired with 64 GB of storage while the other has a bigger 6 GB of RAM and double the storage.

As expected, the Moto Z2 will be shipped with a dual camera setup on its rear consisting of two 12 MP sensors. On the front will be a 5 MP selfie snapper.

Another revelation on the website page of the Moto Z2 was the variety of Moto Mods that users can utilize on the flagship including imaging-centric ones like the Hasselblad True Zoom Camera mod, the 360 Camera Mod and the Portable Photo Printer Mod. Turbo Power Battery Case Mod, JBL Speaker and the GamePad are also included.

The Moto Z2 is expected to be one of the smartphones that will be made official by Lenovo and Motorola in a New York event on July 25.

Another is the Moto Z2 Force, which was recently leaked in an AnTuTu benchmark listing. The handset practically has the same set of specs save for the rear dual camera arrangement. The device is getting a single sensor on the back instead.

Motorola and Lenovo are also said to lift the covers off the mysterious Moto X4 during the big event.