Motorola Moto G5 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Budget Smartphone to Go on Sale by Mid-March

Motorola

Motorola's Moto G5 has been the subject of numerous leaks prior to its official launch later this month. Now, a new report provides details on when consumers will be able to purchase the upcoming device.

Last month, Motorola sent out invites to a press event that will be held in Barcelona on Sunday, Feb. 26, just a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show is scheduled to commence. It is highly expected that the Moto G5 will be one of the devices that will be introduced during the smartphone manufacturer's presentation.

According to popular tipster Roland Quandt, the upcoming device could go on sale soon after its official launch.

"Motorola Moto G5 will be in retail shortly after MWC launch it seems — this coming from a UK retailer," he said in a recent post on Twitter.

Quandt's post also included an image of what appears to be U.K.-based retailer Clove's listing for the said device. The accompanying picture reveals that there will be two color options for the upcoming smartphone: Gold and Gray. Memory configuration was also revealed to be 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB built-in storage. The device is said to arrive by mid-March.

The Moto G5 is also expected to become available in the United States soon as the smartphone recently received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

When it comes to technical specifications, reports have revealed that the Moto G5 will feature a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and pixel density of 441 pixels per inch (ppi). It will be powered by an octa-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and the Adreno 505 graphics processing unit (GPU).

Aside from the variant mentioned in Clove's listing, Motorola is also said to offer a model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Other features for the upcoming smartphone include a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera with dual-LED flash, a 5-MP front camera and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging capability. It will also run the Android 7.0.1 Nougat operating system out of the box.

Though the Moto G5 has been designed as a budget device, it is said to come with a few high-end features including near field communication (NFC) connectivity. A fingerprint scanner is also rumored for the smartphone.