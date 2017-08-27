Motorola Moto X4 Specs, Release Date: Device Gets FCC Certified, Bound for IFA?

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

The Motorola Moto X4 is almost ready for its unveiling, now that it has paid a visit to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In fact, it was expected that the next-generation Moto X will be unveiled last Thursday, which obviously did not come pass. However, an FCC certification usually means that a device will soon be out and about.

That being said, users can expect the Moto X4 to be unveiled in the coming days or weeks. Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Motorola yet.

Its FCC stop also revealed that the new Moto X smartphone will come with a 2,810 mAh battery, which is smaller than expected since HomaTelecom, an official Lenovo and Motorola distributor, indicated in its own post that it will be a 3,000mAh battery.

Thankfully, it is looking like the Moto X4 is coming soon anyway so fans will learn the correct set of specs and features sooner rather than later.

Past reports have provided details on that though. The handset is expected to come with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor to power the whole thing up. It will have 3 GB and 4 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations.

The Moto X4 is packing quite the imaging department with a dual camera setup on the rear consisting of a 12 MP lens and another 8 MP sensor. On the front is a 16 MP camera.

Despite being in the midrange line, the Moto X4 will reportedly be IP68-certified, which means it will be resistant to dust and will survive a half hour-long dip in shallow water.

With the Moto X4 a no-show in the expected release date, it is now speculated that Lenovo will unveil it at the upcoming IFA trade fair set to take place in Berlin from Sept. 1 to 6. However, the company has shown no indication of doing so yet.