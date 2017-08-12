Motorola Moto X4 Specs, Release Date: Leaked Features Reveal Midranger Line's Comeback Will Be Big

(Photo: Motorola) The current Moto X smartphone from 2015.

Motorola is keen on not only resurrecting the Moto X-series, but also doing so with a bang. The much-awaited Moto X4 will be the first device in the midrange line since 2015.

Android Authority managed to get its hands on the specs sheet of the device, in which it was confirmed to come with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display with a Corning Gorilla Glass coating for protection.

The Moto X4 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under the hood with two configurations. The first one will have 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage to be made available in Europe, North America and Latin America.

The variant shipping to the Asia Pacific region will boast an increased 4 GB of RAM and double the storage space at 64 GB. Both variants should have the Adreno 508 graphics processor in tow.

On the imaging side of things, users can expect a dual camera arrangement on the back of the Moto X4 that makes quite an impression for a midranger.

It will be a combination of a 12 MP sensor with dual autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and 1.4µm pixel size and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and 120-degree field of view. There will be a dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus and depth of field effects.

On the front is a 16 MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size. This and the Adaptive Low Light mode should allow users to capture great selfies even in low-light conditions.

The Moto X4's front-facing camera will also be ideal for vlogging as it will offer 4K video capture at 30 frames per second or full HD video at 60 frames per second (fps).

A 3,000 mAh nonremovable battery will keep the lights on in the Moto X4. It will come with Turbo Charging support so that users can juice up the device within an hour.

Other extra features include a fingerprint scanner on the front and Motorola specifics such as the Moto Actions, Moto Display and Moto Voice.

To top it all off, the Moto X4 will come with an IP68 rating, making it dust and water resistant (able to survive a dip in shallow waters for half an hour).

The Moto X4 will apparently come in two colors: Super Black or Sterling Blue. Details on its release date remain shrouded in mystery at the moment.