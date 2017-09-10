Motorola Moto XT1799 Specs, Release Date: Mystery Device Pops Up on TENAA

(Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) A woman stands in front of the Motorola logo.

Another Motorola smartphone with the model number XT1799-2 has popped up in the Chinese certification agency TENAA. Based on the details revealed in the listing, this device is a midranger.

It comes with a couple of memory configurations. The first one includes 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage. The other has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Both will come with a microSD slot so users will be able to expand the storage space up to at least 128 GB.

The listing also indicates that the Motorola XT1799-2 will be powered by a dual-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz. However, GSM Arena believes this is an error since there are no types of chipsets like that for Android smartphones as of late.

It is expected to be a quad-core or an octa-core processor instead although there is no word if it will be one from MediaTek or Qualcomm. Android 7.1 Nougat is expected to run the show with Motorola's very own user interface (UI) juxtaposed in it.

The Motorola smartphone was also listed to come with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display. Below it is a fingerprint scanner. More on the design and form factor, the handset will come with a 150 × 73.5 × 8.2mm dimension and will have a weight of 157 g.

The imaging department will be unlike the ones released by Motorola this year. The XT1799-2 only has one camera on the back — an 8 MP sensor — instead of a dual camera setup. A dual LED flash can be seen below it. On the front of the handset is an 8 MP selfie snapper.

The Motorola XT1799-2 will allow users to enjoy these features for long hours with the 2,810 mAh battery running the show. The device will come in black, pink and silver.

There is no word yet on when the Motorola XT1799-2 will be released, but its TENAA visit suggests it will soon be out.