Motorola Moto Z Force vs LG G6 Specs and Features: Which Smartphone Is Better?

It was only a matter of time until the Moto Z Force and the LG G6 would be compared to each other. Both devices differ in their design and materials, but they also have several things in common. But based on their specs and the execution of their design and functions, only one of them can be declared as the winner.

LG Electronics A promotional photo of the LG G6 smartphone.

Both devices share a solid build quality, but the Z Force uses an all-metal backing, while the LG G6 uses a metal frame and a glass backing. The display on the LG G6 is only around 0.2 inches larger, making their physical sizes similar as they both weigh an identical 163 grams.

The smartphones have the same Quad HD resolutions, with the G6 using QHD+, but each uses a different technology. They both use Snapdragon 821 as processor and the same Adreno graphics processing unit (GPU), though LG G6 is using a more updated version of the Snapdragon chip. They also have the same random-access memory (RAM) at 4 GB and have expandable memory though their microSD card slots.

The specs of their primary cameras are different, but their front-facing cameras are both configured at 5 megapixels. Both devices are equipped with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the gadgets and for authorizing mobile payments, but the location of the sensor differs. The fingerprint sensor of the Z Force is located on the front while the G6's is on the back.

The LG G6 and the Moto Z Force both have large, non-removable batteries that are capable of rapid charging, and also offer water resistance. However, while the Z Force is strictly a nano-coating, the LG G6 is IP68 certified.

Both gadgets also come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (with the Z Force running on v4.1 while the LG G6 runs on v4.2), global positioning system (GPS) and near-field communication (NFC). They also use the newer reversible Type-C port for charging as well as data transfer.

According to a review by Android Headlines, the LG G6 is the better phone between the two, but only because it has a slightly faster processor, IP68 certification, Hi-Res audio and a built-in wireless charging.

Nevertheless, both devices are being offered at the same price and come with a solid build, so they are set to make their respective users satisfied. In the end, it will be up to the buyers if they want a phone with 18:9 screen ratio display, IP68 certification and dual cameras, or if they prefer to utilize the Moto Mods on a more-than-decent smartphone.