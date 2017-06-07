'Mountain Monsters' News: Will Destination America Renew Series for Season 6?

"Mountain Monsters" officially wrapped up on Saturday, but Destination America still has not renewed the show for a sixth season.

Facebook/MountainMonstersDAPromotional image for "Mountain Monsters"

Debuting in 2013, "Mountain Monsters" follows a group of skilled trappers and hunters who call themselves the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS). Their main objective on the show is to prove the existence of Bigfoot in the hill country.

Season 5 explored a storyline which was obviously scripted, despite the program's reality-show format. Through social media, fans expressed their criticisms of the series, saying it "has fallen way off course." It was also a short installment since "Mountain Monsters" usually runs for more than 10 episodes per season.

Considering the reduced order for season 5, some believe it might be the end of the show. Other viewers disagree, though, stressing that the series somewhat ended on a cliffhanger that needs to be resolved in a potential sixth installment.

One of the latest season's highlights included a feud between the AIMS group members. A rougue rival team entered the picture, and a skull was found jammed inside Jeff's nose.

According to the network, the series continues to perform well in ratings even though its total number of viewers typically fell below one million. Its fourth season finale in April currently ranks as Destination America's top telecast in households and men 25-54.

When the series was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year, Destination America's Jane Latman said a lot of viewers continue to get hooked on the show even after four seasons.

"Mountain Monsters fans are about as loyal as they come, second only to the AIMS team and their unwavering dedication to finding Bigfoot," said the network's general manager in a press release. "We hear from devoted viewers every single day wanting to know when they'll get to see more of their favorite monster hunters."

Destination America has yet to announce a premiere date for "Mountain Monsters" season 6.