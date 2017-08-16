'Mr. Mercedes' Episode 2 Plot News: Bill Hodges Resumes Mass Murder Investigation

Facebook/MrMercedesTV A promotional image for the TV adaptation of Stephen King's "Mr. Mercedes."

AT&T Audience Network has brought Stephen King's 2014 novel "Mr. Mercedes" to television.

Premiering last week, viewers were introduced to Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson), the detective who was unsuccessful in solving a two-year-old case in which a mystery man donning a clown mask ran over a crowd with a Mercedes vehicle, claiming 16 innocent lives.

When the killer comes back to taunt Hodges about his last unsolved case in the form of a strange email, he is pushed to revisit it and get to the bottom of things even after he has already retired from service.

Retirement did not sit well with Hodges. From being an outstanding detective, he became a slob who sleeps and drinks a lot and who does not care about taking regular showers.

When the show returns for episode 2, titled "On Your Mark," this week, Hodges will try to keep his sanity in check despite the torment that the psychotic mass murderer is causing him. According to the episode synopsis, his former partner, Pet (Scott Lawrence), and his neighbor, Ida (Holland Taylor), will notice that something is wrong with him.

It is also said the Hodges will get in touch with Janey Patterson (Mary-Louise Parker), who later hires him as a private detective.

She is described to be the strong-willed younger sister of Olivia Trelawney, the owner of the Mercedes that was used in the killing. Although she was not the one behind the wheels, she took her own life after receiving the blame for all the lives lost.

Meanwhile, episode 2 will also see Deborah (Kelly Lynch) getting worried about her son, Brady (Harry Treadaway), when she finds out about the nature of his work. Is she going to suspect that he was the culprit of the killings?

"Mr. Mercedes" airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on Audience Network.