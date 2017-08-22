'Mr. Mercedes' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Hodges Tells Pete Suspect Is Talking to Him

As the mystery on "Mr. Mercedes" intensifies, Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) and Janey Patterson's (Mary-Louise Parker) working relationship will grow deeper which will hurt Ida Silver (Holland Taylor). The duo will dig deeper into the incidents that surround Olivia Trelawney's (Ann Cusack) death.

Hodges was receiving letters and videos from the killer and in episode 2 titled "On Your Mark," he found out that Olivia was also receiving letters. In episode 3 titled "Cloudy, With a Chance of Mayhem," Hodges receives a video of a mother who was one of the victims. He hears a loud noise outside of his home, taking his gun; he goes outside to see his young neighbor with a broken arm.

Later, Hodges will ask Janey if she has the letters in her possession but the latter informs him that all her sister's things were stored in a warehouse. Whether Hodges will check Olivia's things is still a thing to watch out for in the upcoming episode.

Episode 3 will also see Hodges telling Pete Dixon (Scott Lawrence) that he has communication with the suspect who talks to him on his computer. But Pete and his buddy will not be convinced.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for episode 4 titled "Gods Who Fall" also tells about Lou Linklatter (Breeda Wool) who was disturbed by an interaction with a customer. Deborah Hartsfield (Kelly Lynch) will bring Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway) to the cemetery where they talk about their past. Brady was the one who stole the Mercedes owned by Olivia which was used to kill several people.

"Mr. Mercedes" follows Hodges, a retired detective who works with fellow detective Pete. Pete told Hodges in episode 1 that Olivia took her own life after Brady blamed her for the massacre.

"Mr. Mercedes" season 1 episode 3 will be airing on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on the AT&T Audience Network.