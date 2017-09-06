'Mr. Mercedes' Season 1 Spoilers: Brady Continues to Be a Psychopath

"Mr. Mercedes" continues its gruesome pace as the psychopath techie and the retired detective continue to taunt each other. The drama thriller continues with its fifth episode on Wednesday, Sep. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT on Audience.

Instagram/mrmercedestv Jerome's (Jharrel Jerome) dog is being targeted by Brady (Harry Treadaway), who was preparing a poisoned meat patty earlier.

The summary is out for the fifth episode of "Mr. Mercedes," which has caught the rapt attention of its fans in its first season, thanks to Brady's (Harry Treadaway) lunatic schemes. The latest installment is called "Suicide Hour," and the technician and Hodge (Brendan Gleeson) is up to their usual deal of sizing each other up.

Is a confrontation due between this two? It's been a long time coming in this Stephen King adaptation, and viewers can finally find out as the show resumes this Wednesday.

The next time that Brady, asked as an anonymous figure, hacks into the detective's laptop, Hodges decides he's had enough. A tired detective calls out Brady to measure up to his taunts and face him. "Let's meet face to face, mano a mano," Hodges tells the figure, who turns out to be Brady.

For his part, the ice cream lover is open to taking some time off to meet the investigator. What happens next would not be so good for Hodges, as Brady promises. "Truth be told, I'm just gonna kill you," he says.

Before that, however, Brady is cooking up a twisted recipe of his own. Finally able to get his hands on a bottle of rat poison, he is seen mixing the deadly liquid into a meat patty. On the next scene, he approaches Jerome's (Jharrel Jerome) dog. "Dinner time," he says menacingly, as he steps out of the car.

It's not all fun and games for the psychopath, however. One day, he rushed home to find that Deborah (Kelly Lynch) has unwittingly set the house on fire as she was drinking.

The video below shows how Brady's mind works, as he grimly sets off to kill some more people or dogs — it doesn't really matter to him.