'Mr. Mercedes' Season 1 Spoilers: Hartsfield's Anger Could Cause More Deaths in Episode 4

Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) will have a lot on his hands in the fourth episode of "Mr. Mercedes" this week.

Based on the trailer for the episode called "Gods Who Fall," Brady Hartsfield (Harry Threadaway) will show signs of aggression after Hodges tried to mess up with the killer in the previous episode when the detective told him that the real Mr. Mercedes had been captured.

Because he was pissed off when the detective called him a fraud, Hartsfield appears to be planning to end more innocent lives in the upcoming episode by causing a major car accident with the help of the remote control that he invented. But can Hodges intercept the killer's plans?

The trailer also showed that Janey Patterson (Mary-Louise Parker), the person who hired him to become a private investigator for the case that left 16 people dead, questioned him about his decision to trigger the killer's anger.

"Is it really wise pissing off a lunatic?" Janey asked Hodges in the trailer. According to the detective, a lot of people tend to make mistakes when they get angry. But Janey also argued that people can kill when they are angry as well.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode also revealed that the blossoming romantic relationship between Hodges and Janey will intensify. However, it will hurt Hodges' neighbor Ida Silver (Holland Taylor).

The episode will also feature Lou's (Breed Wool) disturbing interaction with one of her customers in the store, while Hartsfield's mother Deborah (Kelly Lynch) will reportedly bring him to the cemetery where they will reflect ont all the struggles that they encountered in the past.

The next episode of the TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same title will be aired by Audience Network on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. EDT.