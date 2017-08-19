Mr. President, Right Now We Need a Unifier, Not Just a Fighter

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Michael Brown holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Literatures from New York University and has served as a professor at a number of seminaries. He is the author of 25 books and hosts the nationally syndicated, daily talk radio show, the Line of Fire.

Mr. President, I write this with the utmost respect, knowing the weight of responsibility you carry and understanding how divided we are right now as a nation. My appeal to you, sir, is straightforward: Please help unify our country.

In your own words during the campaign, "I'm a unifier, I know people find that a little hard to believe, but I am a unifier. . . . I will be a great unifier for our country."

Mr. President, we need you to be that man today.

Many of us who voted for you did so because you are tenacious, because you won't be intimidated, because you don't back down, because you are willing to take on the establishment — be it the political establishment or the media establishment. Rarely in my life have I seen someone as fearless and determined as you, and that's why you took on the odds and proved everyone wrong by winning the presidential election.

There were even prophetic words saying that you would be a divine wrecking ball of sorts, a message that resonated with many of us. That is also part of who you are, and that is something we need you to be.

But there are times to be a wrecking ball and times to be a statesman. Today, our nation needs you to be a statesman. Will you rise to the occasion?

It's one thing to face down the Kim Jong Uns of this world, to let them know that they dare not mess with America with you at the helm. It's another thing to bring healing to a hurting, divided people. Our nation needs healing right now. Will you please help lead the way?

At the moment, our nation needs someone more compassionate than combative, a true and effective peacemaker. You can be that man.

I understand that, in certain ways, you're stuck between a rock and a hard place, and that you will never satisfy the secular media. Some media outlets are even accusing you of being a Nazi sympathizer and a voice for the KKK. This is evil and repugnant, and I, along with all people of conscience, stand wholeheartedly against it.

I think I understand what happened regarding your handling of Charlottesville. You first saw two factions fighting, both representing something abhorrent in your eyes, so you spoke out against evil on all sides.

Then, when confronted with your failure to denounce white supremacists by name, you did what you didn't do in your first statement. You made yourself categorically clear. And when this was not enough for the media, who said it was too little, too late, you fought back, trying to justify your first comments. Perhaps that's how things unfolded in your own heart and mind.

But right now, we desperately need you to step above the fray, to ignore false accusations for the moment, and to stand tall as the most powerful elected official on the planet. This is the path of wisdom.

After all, the question is not what's best for you but what's best for the American people. And if some members of the media act like children, you be the adult in the room.

Do you remember offering a sincere apology for some things you said during the campaign, saying that you regretted some of your words? That made you bigger, not smaller, more powerful, not weaker, more effective, not less.

The same would happen today if you apologized for appearing to be combative at such a difficult time in our history and said that all of us as Americans must stand together against hatred and violence. And you are committed to help lead the way.

You could reiterate your absolute abhorrence of all white supremacist movements. Rhen appeal to those on the left to find a peaceful, non-violent approach to expressing their opposition, making clear that violent responses on the left or the right are unacceptable.

You could even quote Dr. King, who reminded us that darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can drive out darkness. Inspire us to become that light, that shining "city set on a hill."

Mr. President, during the primaries, I was one of your strongest evangelical critics. But when it became clear you were going to be the Republican candidate, and with the recognition that God might indeed have chosen you to be our 45th president, I began to pull for you, hoping and praying that you would be a blessing to our nation.

In that regard, as a leader who was recently welcomed at the White House by some of your staff for an open and frank discussion, I deeply appreciate many of the things you've already done. Shall I simply say the words "Neil Gorsuch"?

At the same time, as evangelical Christians, we have serious concerns as well. Some of them very weighty. But we believe that, with God's help, you can remove those concerns and be the man we're praying for you to be.

I know many of the leaders you invited to be your faith advisors. I have the utmost respect for them and for their ability to offer you timely wisdom and council. They are men and women of courage, compassion, conviction, and unconditional, redeeming love. Be assured they will always speak the truth to you.

On behalf of the millions of evangelicals who voted for you, I appeal to you to listen to the advice these faith leaders are so able and ready to communicate to you.

I genuinely hope that you will read this letter and give it prayerful consideration. Doing the right thing today — acting in wisdom, standing as a statesman, speaking as a unifier — could mark a great turning point in your presidency.

How would Washington behave today? What would Lincoln do? How would Reagan respond?

It is time, sir, for you become to a unifier of the nation, not just a fighter. This will be for the good of a nation in turmoil and will be a jewel in your legacy in the years to come.