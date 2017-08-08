'Mr. Robot' Season 3 News, Air Date: Creepy Teaser Trailer Released; Show Returns in October

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot 'Mr. Robot' season 3 premieres Oct. 11.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of "Mr. Robot" has been released, and it features a cryptic look at what is in store for fans.

The trailer, which lasted a little over a minute, consisted of several scenes put together as Leonard Cohen's "Democracy" was eerily recited. It also featured returning characters Elliot (Rami Malek), Angela (Portia Doubleday), Darlene (Carly Chaikin) and Mr. Robot himself (Christian Slater).

The clip also gave fans a look at Bobby Cannavale, whose casting was announced earlier this year. Cannavale portrays Irving, a used car salesman who does not beat around the bush. In the trailer, Irving was briefly glimpsed looking serious as two masked men held guns behind him. It looked like he was in a confrontation with someone.

For the role, Cannavale donned large glasses and a mustache. Apart from his short character description, not much else is known about Irving. The Hollywood Reporter published an image of Cannavale's character and posited that there may be more to him than meets the eye. After all, in the world of "Mr. Robot," the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the third season of the USA Network series, though there are still two months of waiting left. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the show would get delayed because more time was required to ensure season 3 was up to creator Sam Esmail's standards.

"Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day," said Chris McCumber, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's president of entertainment networks. "We're eager to share the next phase of Elliot's journey with fans this fall."

The season 2 finale concluded with Elliot getting shot by Wellick (Martin Wallstrom). And while it has already been revealed that Elliot survived the ordeal, the effects of his traumatic experience remains to be seen.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will premiere on Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Watch the teaser trailer below: