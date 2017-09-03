'Mr. Robot' Season 3 News, Air Date: Official Trailer Teases Stage Two Devastation

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot 'Mr. Robot' returns in October.

The official trailer for the upcoming third season of "Mr. Robot" starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater has been released.

The trailer featured the same bleak tone that fans have come to associate with the USA Network show. It opened with Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom) trying to justify why he shot Elliot (Malek).

"He made me shoot him, kept saying I wasn't real," Wellick said. "It was almost as if he were a different person."

Elliot woke up to the sight of Angela (Portia Doubleday) after almost being killed in the season 2 finale. He does not seem to remember what happened, though Angela will probably fill him in on the details.

The Dark Army betrayed F Society in season 2, and Darlene (Carly Chaikin) is worried that she will be the next target. Elliot, on the other hand, knows about stage two and is trying to find out what it really means. As fans know, stage two was revealed to be a plot concocted by Mr. Robot (Slater) and Wellick in the previous season. It involved getting rid of all credit records forever, but not without taking some lives along the way.

Season 2 also brought about the Five-Nine attacks and the American financial system's crash. A lot of people were left homeless and are now roaming the streets. The trailer also revealed that the hack only happened because E Corp CEO Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer) "allowed it."

FBI field agent Dom (Grace Gummer) is also trying to figure out what is happening, but it seems there are more cogs in the wheel than she realizes. Irving (Bobby Cannavale) has allied himself with the Dark Army, and he looks like a dangerous figure as well.

After getting delayed, "Mr. Robot" season 3 is finally going to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on the USA Network.

Watch the season 3 trailer below: