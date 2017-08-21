'Mr. Robot' Season 3 News: Elliot Breezes Through DEF CON in Latest Teaser

(Photo: Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot) Promotional image for "Mr. Robot" season 3.

Elliot (Rami Malek) is determined to shut something down on the latest teaser for "Mr. Robot" season 3.

In the new clip from the anticipated drama's third season, Elliot joins DEF CON CTF Quals — an actual tournament for experts in cybersecurity. While in the so-called world series for hackers, Elliot shows his impressive skills as he breezes through the competition and finishes it in just two minutes.

Deadline points out that Elliot suffers from a dissociative identity disorder, so he is seen thinking about a lot of things. The trailer suggests he is trying to protect the computer of Tyrell (Martin Wallström) — his hacker associate — from being attacked by a rival hacker team. "I can shut down their access before the Dark Army notices," Elliot says in the video, referencing the Chinese hacker group that has been causing trouble since season 1.

Elliot's sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin) later interrupts him. She appears to be accompanied by a mysterious person, who asks Elliot to walk with them. It appears the person who is with Darlene is also a hacker from the Dark Army.

Meanwhile, new faces are set to be introduced this coming season. Among the new actors heading to "Mr. Robot" are Rizwan Manji, who will take on the role of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent named Norm, and "Master of None" star Bobby Cannavale, who will portray a reserved and straightforward salesman of used cars.

In July, series creator Sam Esmail offered a few details about the next installment. He revealed that season 3 will center on Elliot trying to get even with those who wronged him.

"Season 3 is about Elliot trying to bounce back and fight against the people who have been using him. Elliot isn't going to take this lying down," he said (via Screen Rant).

The third season of "Mr. Robot" premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.