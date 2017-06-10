'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Christian Slater Hints at More Elliot-Mr. Robot Conflicts

Now that anticipation is already building up for the third season of "Mr. Robot," cast members of the dark drama have revealed new details about the show.

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotPromotional image for the USA Network drama "Mr. Robot"

On Thursday, "Mr. Robot" stars reunited during a For Your Consideration panel and screening of their hit program at The Metrograph in NYC. Lead actor Rami Malek was joined by his co-stars Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, Carly Chaikin, and Portia Doubleday, along with series creator Sam Esmail as they talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming installment.

Slater revealed that season 2 was the "boundary" season, which placed the limits on the show's storyline. The actor also promised that more conflicts can be expected between his titular character and Malek's Elliot.

"Every decision Elliot made created a combative situation between us, which was frustrating. We were trying to outsmart each other," he said (via Variety). "I asked Sam what he felt was at the core of season 3 between Elliot and Mr. Robot and the only word he was able to give me is 'disintegration.'"

In terms of the storyline, Chaikin noted that season 1 mostly focused on the plot and it was only in season 2 where fans got to learn more about the characters. According to the actress, season 3 will be a bit different because it will be a combination of both. "In Season 3, Darlene is changing and I have to learn how to change with her," she added.

Fans should not expect "Mr. Robot" season 3 to be released this summer. After launching the first two seasons in June and July, respectively, the show is slated for a fall 2017 premiere. This change was made because of a number of factors, but one of the most predominant reasons was Malek's hectic schedule. The Emmy-winning lead actor is currently working on various projects that have kept him from reprising sooner his role as the brilliant hacker, Elliot.

The third season of "Mr. Robot" premieres in October on USA Network.