'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Release Date, News: Cast Members Tease 'Exciting' Season Ahead

The cast revealed that the third season of "Mr. Robot" will be more exciting than the previous season.

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot"Mr. Robot" season 3 arrives October 2017

During the "Mr. Robot" FYC event, actor Christian Slater revealed in an interview with E! News that the show's season 3 will center on an "all-out rampage" on the viewers' minds.

On the other hand, his co-star Grace Gummer teased that the third season of the critically acclaimed series will be more focused more on the plot unlike the second season. "Season two was more character driven and the world of the show sort of expanded...now we're honing in on everything together and it's pretty cool," the actress stated.

Lead star Rami Malek also revealed that fans of the psychological thriller will soon see an ultimate endgame in the struggles that his character Elliot Alderson had to go through since being involved in the massive hacking of the fsociety that put an end to the reign of the E. Corp.

In a separate interview with the same publication, Malek also revealed that portraying the role of Elliot in the series taught him a lot. "It's one of those rare roles where not only do you feel fulfilled as an actor, but you feel fulfilled as a person," the actor stated. "You feel that the attention the show garners is not just because people sit back and enjoy it as a popcorn show...it's actually thought provoking and it moves people to actually take action."

Meanwhile, the production for "Mr. Robot" season 3 is still ongoing as proven by the pile of massive trash seen in Straus Square, New York City.

According to reports, this is the second time during the last couple of weeks that the crew from the USA Network series used the area to shoot some of the scenes for the show's upcoming season. This is not surprising, since Elliot is known to be living in an apartment located at 217 East Broadway.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is slated to premiere in October 2017.