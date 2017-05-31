'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Angela Is Keeping an Even Darker Secret

Angela (Portia Doubleday) may be keeping an even darker, more destructive secret in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotAngela's true intention will be revealed in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Fans of the series are eager to understand why someone as loyal as Angela ended up betraying Elliot (Rami Malek). During last season's finale, it was revealed that she and Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) have joined the Dark Army. The latter had Angela's approval to shoot her childhood best friend if he refused to join them in the second phase of the attack on E Corp. She was not even surprised about Elliot's choice and even comforted Tyrell that shooting him was the best choice.

However, Movie Pilot had an interesting theory regarding Angela and her identity in the show.

According to the website, the blonde may be another one of Elliot's alter egos where she represents the hacker's determination to get revenge after the Washington Township disaster, where both his mother and Angela's died. The theory posited that Angela also perished in the tragedy and that it was actually Elliot who has been trying to gain more information on what truly took place that terrible night. Whether Angela is another one of Elliot's identities or not will likely be answered in the next installment.

Series creator Sam Esmail previously talked about Angela and her motives coming into the new season.

"I think the one big one will be 'What happened to Angela? Has she really been flipped? Or is she now playing some other motivation?' And I think that's great. I know that people sometimes get frustrated that we leave Angela's motivations in the dark, but I think that's what adds to the intrigue of her. That's why I'm so continually fascinated by her character: You can't quite nail her down to which side she's playing. It feels like she's always playing both sides. I think that's going to be a big question," Esmail said in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.