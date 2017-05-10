'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Angela Seeks Dialogue With Elliot

Angela (Portia Doubleday) needs to explain to Elliot (Rami Malek) her reasons for joining the Dark Army in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotAngela's true intention will be revealed in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

One of the mysteries that the new installment is expected to clear up is why sweet, loyal Angela betrayed her closest friend. During the previous season's finale, it was revealed that she was part of Whiterose's (B.D. Wong) organization. The Chinese woman somehow convinced her to switch sides and help them take down E Corp. Phase two of the attack was revealed to be ongoing. Tyrell (Martin Wallstrom) informed Elliot about their next move, hoping that the hacker would be joining them soon.

Series creator Sam Esmail previously told Entertainment Weekly that Angela and Whiterose's brief conversation played a major part in her decision. He said that the Washington Township plant was the tipping point for Doubleday's character. Although she appears to have betrayed Elliot, viewers are sure that she will find a way to explain everything to him soon. After all, Elliot is one of the most important persons in her life. He, above all people, needs to understand why she did what she did.

"I think the one big one will be 'What happened to Angela? Has she really been flipped? Or is she now playing some other motivation?' ... I know that people sometimes get frustrated that we leave Angela's motivations in the dark, but I think that's what adds to the intrigue of her. That's why I'm so continually fascinated by her character: You can't quite nail her down to which side she's playing. It feels like she's always playing both sides," Esmail said.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the fsociety hackers will continue. As per spoilers, FBI Agent Dom (Grace Gummer) is more than ready to nab Darlene (Carly Chaikin), Mobley (Azhar Khan) and Trenton (Sunita Mani). She even has a new partner (to be played by actor Rizwan Manji) to work with. It is only a matter of time until she discovers Elliot's part in the heist.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.