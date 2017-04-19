'Mr. Robot' Season 3 Spoilers: Darlene Gets Ready for Dom's Trap

Darlene (Carly Chaikin) knows Dominique (Grace Gummer) is planning something big for her in the upcoming season of "Mr. Robot."

Facebook/WhoIsMrRobotDarlene and Dom will face off in the next season of "Mr. Robot."

Viewers are expecting another heated battle between the two alpha females in the new installment of the Showtime series. Last season, Dom showed Darlene how easy it was to get her behind bars following the 5/9 hack. The FBI agent was tenacious in her investigation, managing to connect the dots that led her to the doorstep of the fsociety. She knew it was only a matter of time until she cracks the case and Darlene remains her target. Meanwhile, Darlene is ready to fight.

Series creator Sam Esmail told Variety that the women's world would continue to collide.

"The one thing about this season is that everybody has been spread out, struggling to get their lives back in order. The one thing that we're going to see a lot more in season three is some of these storylines colliding. And what that collision is going to look like. We started to see that in those scenes between Carly and Grace. That's when fireworks happen. Because they're both these amazing actors at the top of their game. I love shooting those scenes," Esmail told Variety.

Dom's pursuit for answers is bound to get more aggressive as the big bosses assign her a new partner. According to Deadline, the FBI agent will be working with a new colleague, a role to be portrayed by actor Rizwan Manji. Together, they will sift thorough the evidence and uncover the truth behind the infamous cyber crime that took down E Corp. Perhaps, they will finally discover Elliot's (Rami Malek) role in the heist. What will Dom's reaction be once she realizes that another attack is in order?

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will return this October on USA Network.